JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,866,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,127,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,046,000 after purchasing an additional 735,316 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,586,000 after acquiring an additional 510,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,740,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IEMG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897,724. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

