JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,992,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.45% of Cencora worth $1,345,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in Cencora by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cencora by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Cencora by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cencora stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.23. The company had a trading volume of 187,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.91. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $200.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,528,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

