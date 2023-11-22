JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $493.80

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 493.80 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 492.50 ($6.16), with a volume of 635944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488 ($6.11).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 983.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 472.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 468.16. The company has a current ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

