Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $33,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a market cap of $964.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 1.34. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $94.55.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 380.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

