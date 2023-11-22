KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Sunday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.