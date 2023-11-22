Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.53-$1.59 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.68. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,569,000 after purchasing an additional 302,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

