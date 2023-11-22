Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.02

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.02 and last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 11819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In other news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,557,000 after acquiring an additional 521,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,349,000 after buying an additional 120,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,477,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

