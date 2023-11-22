King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 812 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

