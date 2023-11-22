KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $562.84

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $562.84 and last traded at $555.26, with a volume of 58221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $550.69.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

