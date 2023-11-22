Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.58

Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.58 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 250709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

