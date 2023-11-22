Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.83. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 42.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 19.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

