Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628,021 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VMware were worth $90,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.34.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

