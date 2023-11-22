Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,021 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $62,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.53. 1,725,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,556. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.