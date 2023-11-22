Korea Investment CORP Buys 35,359 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $67,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $162.43. The company had a trading volume of 249,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $162.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

