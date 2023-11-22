Korea Investment CORP Buys 6,018 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $80,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,406 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.20. 130,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

