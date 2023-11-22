Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 299,840 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $89,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,097,000 after purchasing an additional 440,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

