Korea Investment CORP Has $51.86 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of Newmont worth $51,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. 2,104,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

