Korea Investment CORP Has $52.11 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 183.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,710 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $52,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $177.05. 210,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.17 and its 200-day moving average is $194.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

