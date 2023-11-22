Korea Investment CORP Has $61.24 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262,008 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of CSX worth $61,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 1,865,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,082,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

