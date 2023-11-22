Korea Investment CORP Has $91.93 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,611 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of Schlumberger worth $91,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.1 %

SLB traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. 2,741,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,249,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

