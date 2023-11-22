Korea Investment CORP Purchases 99,672 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,531,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,672 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $82,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 747,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $9,147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 11,841.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 83.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 182,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 82,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. 1,008,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,996 shares of company stock worth $21,589,497. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.