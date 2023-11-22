Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $51,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.73. 224,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,429. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

