Korea Investment CORP Sells 256,046 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 256,046 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of CVS Health worth $74,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.67. 894,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

