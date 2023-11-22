Korea Investment CORP Sells 39,978 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,978 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Crown Castle worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

CCI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.69. 320,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,871. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.