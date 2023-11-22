Korea Investment CORP Sells 43,675 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,675 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $75,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after buying an additional 586,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $288.00. 134,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

