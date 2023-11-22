Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of AON worth $70,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,871. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.19.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.