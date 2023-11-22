Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.08

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 181055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,681.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,681.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $139,081.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $455,952. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

See Also

