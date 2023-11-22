Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $65,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lam Research by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 91.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 223,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,667,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $11.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $718.39. The stock had a trading volume of 187,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,914. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $728.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,249 shares of company stock worth $6,364,451. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

