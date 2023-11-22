Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $707.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $635.51 and its 200 day moving average is $636.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,451. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

