Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $728.23

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $728.23 and last traded at $720.46, with a volume of 115918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $707.37.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $635.51 and a 200-day moving average of $636.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,451 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $14,424,035,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

