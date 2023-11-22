Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 615,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.