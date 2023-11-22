Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,908 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

