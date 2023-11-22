Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Up 4.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 75,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 811,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Specifically, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 48,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,405,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,511,232.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at $914,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 124,411 shares of company stock worth $1,644,862 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Life Time Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.