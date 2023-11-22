LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Up 3.9%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.40. 34,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 727,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,836,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,646,555.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $98,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $496,389.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,836,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,646,555.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.