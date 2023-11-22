Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,291 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 593.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 831,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Linde by 13.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Linde by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 167,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,960,000 after buying an additional 62,294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $408.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.44. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $414.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

