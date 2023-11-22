Livermore Investments Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Livermore Investments Trading Up 1.3 %

LON LIV opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.52. Livermore Investments has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 50 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.96.

Livermore Investments Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

