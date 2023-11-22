Livermore Investments Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Livermore Investments Trading Up 1.3 %
LON LIV opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.52. Livermore Investments has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 50 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.96.
Livermore Investments Company Profile
