loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 5.6% on Insider Buying Activity

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. 145,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 365,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Specifically, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,065.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $35,370.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,226,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,369,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 353,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,065.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 105,207 shares of company stock valued at $193,014 and sold 32,848 shares valued at $59,307. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
loanDepot Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $561.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
