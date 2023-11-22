loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 5.6% on Insider Buying Activity

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. 145,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 365,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Specifically, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,065.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $35,370.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,226,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,369,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 353,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,065.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 105,207 shares of company stock valued at $193,014 and sold 32,848 shares valued at $59,307. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

The firm has a market cap of $561.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

