Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

