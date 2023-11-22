Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Down 20%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) dropped 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 117,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 258,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

