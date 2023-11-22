London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8,818.00

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,818 ($110.32) and last traded at GBX 8,812 ($110.25), with a volume of 148853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,682 ($108.62).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £102 ($127.61) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £105 ($131.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £104 ($130.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £100.44 ($125.66).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,289.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,313.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,333.02.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 4,666,633 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total value of £10,079,927.28 ($12,610,943.68). Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

See Also

