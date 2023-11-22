Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.72.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $197.09. 545,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,408. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $314,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,710,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $54,159,000 after purchasing an additional 65,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

