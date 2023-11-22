Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.48 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.00 EPS.

NYSE:LOW opened at $198.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.32.

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

