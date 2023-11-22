LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:LUXHP)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $25.25.
About LuxUrban Hotels
