Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $175,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.35.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $10.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.70. 1,712,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,695. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.