Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MNTX

Manitex International Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitex International stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 million, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 228,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 54,518 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.