Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

MARPS stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.