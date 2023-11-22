Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,435.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,452.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,421.16. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 222 shares of company stock worth $295,861 and sold 1,048 shares worth $1,544,641. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Markel Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Markel Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

