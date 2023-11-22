Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Cut by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Masco worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 235.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Masco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.37. 64,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,670. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.