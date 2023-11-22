Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.29. 215,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,391. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.82 and a 200-day moving average of $392.03. The stock has a market cap of $384.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

