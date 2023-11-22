Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.72

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.72 and last traded at $97.44, with a volume of 27526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,168 shares of company stock worth $2,160,106 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $201,007,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 18.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after buying an additional 338,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

